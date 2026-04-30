‘Outsiders opening ballot boxes’: TMC protests in Kolkata alleging irregularities, EC issues clarification

High drama ensued outside a strongroom in Kolkata as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) opened sealed ballots on Thursday. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "...their theft was caught."
TMC candidates Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja staged a sit-in protest at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra on Thursday, alleging irregular activities inside the facility.
The protest was held hours after the TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged TMC leaders, workers and polling agents to maintain a 24-hour vigil over strongrooms housing EVMs.
The EVMs were stored in strongrooms at the centre after the second phase of polling in West Bengal was held on Wednesday.
TMC sources told news agency PTI that the CM was also heading to the centre to take stock of the situation.
TMC leaders alleged procedural lapses. They claimed that party workers stationed outside the strongroom were asked to leave in the afternoon. They later received information that the strongroom would be reopened at 4 pm, PTI reported.
"Party workers and supporters were present outside the strongroom till 3.30 pm. Suddenly, an email was sent informing that the strongroom would be opened again at 4 pm. We contacted our workers, and they said they had left. We then rushed here. Now we are not being allowed to enter. The BJP is being invited,” Ghosh told PTI.
The TMC Belaghata candidate alleged discrepancies in the process, claiming live streaming showed activity inside the strongroom.
"Ballot papers are being moved inside. Yet the CEO is saying nothing is happening. If postal ballots are being processed, where did they come from? If an email was sent, why were we not informed?" he asked.
Meanwhile, Kunal Ghosh said, "CCTV footage shows outsiders opening ballot boxes inside the strongroom in the absence of party stakeholders.”
Panja, who is contesting the Shyampukur constituency, also questioned the procedure and said, "The strongroom is extremely sensitive. If it is opened, all political parties must be informed. Why was no one informed?"
In a video message earlier in the day, Banerjee asked party leaders, candidates and workers to remain on high alert during counting and guard strong rooms housing the EVMs.
"You must guard the counting centres. If needed, I will also go and guard my area. Candidates must guard themselves. Stay awake. If I can do it, so can you. There is a plan to change the machines while transporting EVMs. Do not take this lightly," she said.
"Until I formally say so in a press conference, no one should leave the counting table," Banerjee added.
As TMC leaders protested in Kolkata over the alleged “irregularities” in the strongroom, the Election Commission issued a 9-point clarification. The West Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal said in a press conference, “We had notified all Observers, ROs and requested ROs to inform their candidates and agents about this.”
Nine points poll body shared:
1. There are 7 AC strong rooms inside the Kgudiram Anushilan Kendra.
2. They all have been duly closed and sealed in the presence of the candidates/election agents and General Observer after the completion of the poll yesterday. The last strongroom was closed in the morning around 5.15 am.
3. All strong rooms containing polled EVMs are safely secured and sealed.
4. There is another strong room in the same premise for Postal ballot wherein we have kept AC wise polled ballots as done by different polling personnel and ETBPS.
5. We had notified all Observers, ROs and requested ROs to inform their candidates and agents about this.
6. ROs informed the political parties by mail.
7. The segregation of the ballot was taking place in the corridor of strong rooms containing polled premise from 4pm.
8. The main strong rooms are safely secured and locked.
9. The same was duly shown to Shashi Panja, Kunal Ghosh and Kali from BJP."
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
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