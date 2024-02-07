Pakistan 12th general elections: How polls are conducted; major parties in fray
Major political parties in the fray include Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), PTI affiliates, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).
Pakistan Elections: As Pakistan heads for yet another crucial general Assembly elections, a bombing at an independent candidate's election office on Wednesday killed 10 people in southwest Pakistan the day before elections. Pakistan is scheduled to go into polls on 8 February 2024.