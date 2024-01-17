Pakistan elections to be delayed? Elections Commission flags order for changing party symbols
The Elections Commission of Pakistan has warned that if party symbols continue to be changed ahead of the general elections, the elections may have to be postponed.
The Elections Commission of Pakistan has said that if orders keep coming to change party symbols ahead of the crucial general assembly elections, the poll body would have to postpone the elections. General elections are scheduled to be held in Pakistan on 8 February 2024 to elect the members of the 16th National Assembly.