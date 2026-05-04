Panihati Election Result 2026 LIVE : RG Kar rape victim's mother Ratna Debnath leads by 5067 votes

Panihati Election Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Counting is underway across West Bengal's 294 assembly seats. Going by early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 176 constituencies. On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading in 94 seats, needing 54 seats to hit the majority threshold.

Panihati Election Result 2026: Ratna Debnath vs Tirthankar Ghosh While no official result has been declared by the Election Commission, trends predict a clear win for RG Kar rape victim's mother and BJP candidate from Panihati, Ratna Debnath.

Going by the early trends, Ratna Debnath is leading by a margin of 5,067 votes. She is pitted against TMC candidate Tirthankar Ghosh, who has accumulated 8,717 votes so far.

Tirthankar Ghosh is the son of the five-term sitting MLA Nirmal Ghosh, who is not among the candidates this time.

Who is contesting from Panihati List of candidates contesting from Panihati in West Bengal's 2026 Assembly Election include Kalatan Dasgupta (Communist Party of India (Marxist)), Tirthankar Ghosh (Trinamool Congress), Ratna Debnath (Bharatiya Janata Party), Subhashish Bhattacharya (Tata) (Congress), Swaminath Kori (Bahujan Samaj Party), Afsana Khatoon (Aam Janata Unnayan party), Chandra Shekhar Chowdhuri (Socialist Unity Centre Of India (COMMUNIST)), Biswanath Dey (Independent), Shekh Imanur Rahman (Independent), Sanjib Kumar Ghosh (Independent), and Sadhana Chakraborty (Independent).

Meanwhile, early trends predict a surge of the BJP in the state. Party workers were spotted distributing sweets and jhalmuri ahead of the official announcement.

Also Read | PM Modi to visit BJP Delhi headquarters to celebrate poll results

RG Kar victim's parents on TMC Previously, Ratna Debnath said on Wednesday that people will uproot and throw out the Mamata Banerjee-led ruling party, TMC, on May 4.

Debnath added that everyone is prepared to vote out Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from power, referring to her previous statements on women's safety.

ANI quoted her, saying, "Thank you very much to the people, there has never been such a high voter turnout as there was this time. People will uproot and throw out the TMC. Everyone is ready to remove Mamata Banerjee. Our only regret is that when such an incident happens, our female Chief Minister herself insults women... Those who say such things that girls should not go out after 8 PM, when my daughter was murdered, they said that girls should not do night duty. This time Bengal will fight against this..."

Father of the RG Kar victim, Shankaran Debnath, also alleged that candidates with tainted backgrounds have been fielded and pointed to the poll violence-related incidents.

“Record turnout is being seen wherever appeals have been made. We urged 100% participation -- for stronger decisions to move the nation forward. People seem to have made up their minds, while Congress is accused of treating politics like business. From rallies to Bhabanipur, tensions have flared, with complaints of TMC workers causing trouble. Allegations of corruption and mismanagement persist, with candidates linked to wrongdoing still fielded. Attacks on leaders show the charged atmosphere. But unlike past elections, this time voting has been largely peaceful...”