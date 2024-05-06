From ‘Pappu’ to ‘Shehzada’: BJP's changing tactics for Rahul Gandhi
With the reinvention of Rahul Gandhi, monikers such as ‘tubelight,’ ‘mahagyani’ (super knowledgeable), and 'moorkhon ka sardar' (leader of fools) have come up
‘Pappu’ has been a common pet name in India, especially the North. In certain context, it is also used to denote a foolish or an ill-witted person. The BJP successfully used the name as a political tool in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to discredit Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi. Now, in 2024, with the reinvention of Rahul Gandhi, the BJP is also reimagining his moniker. This time it is “shehzada" (prince).