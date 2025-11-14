Patna Election Results 2025: Can BJP's Nitin Nabin maintain stronghold in Bankipur constituency for the fourth time?

Patna Election Result: Patna is witnessing high-stakes battle in state assembly polls as fate for 14 assembly constituencies, namely Patna Sahib, Mokama, Barh, Bakhtiarpur, Bikram, Masaurhi, Paliganj, Maner, Danapur, Phulwari, Fatuha, Bankipur, Kumhrar and Digha, will be decided today.

Patna Sahib, an urban assembly constituency, has Muslim population of about 17% of the electorate. Senior BJP leader and current Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav has secured victory seven times in a row, four times from Patna East and three times from Patna Sahib since 2010, consistently expanding his winning margin with each election.

Patna Sahib constituency In the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election for the Patna Sahib constituency, Nand Kishore Yadav of BJP won the seat with 97,692 votes, securing 51.91% of the total vote share. Pravin Singh of the INC came in second with 79,392 votes, while NOTA (None of the Above) received 3,234 votes.

BJP's Ratnesh Kushwaha is contesting from the Patna Sahib seat, facing off Congress' leader Shashant Shekhar.