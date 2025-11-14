Patna Election Result 2025 Live Update: Can Ratnesh Kumar help BJP secure its 4th consecutive win from Patna Sahib seat?

Patna Election Result Live: Voting for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections ended on 11 November, with the counting of votes for all 243 constituencies scheduled for November 14.
Patna, one of the key districts in the state, has 14 assembly constituencies, namely Patna Sahib, Mokama, Barh, Bakhtiarpur, Vikram, Masaurhi, Paliganj, Maner, Danapur, Phulwari, Fatuha, Bankipur, Kumhrar and Digha.
Patna Sahib, an urban assembly constituency, has Muslim population of about 17% of the electorate. Senior BJP leader and current Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav has secured victory seven times in a row, four times from Patna East and three times from Patna Sahib since 2010, consistently expanding his winning margin with each election.
Reportedly, this constituency has 3,88,369 registered voters for the 2025 Assembly election. As per data from the Election Commission, the voter turnout in this constituency was 52.22% in 2020, compared to 55.29% in 2015 and 45.86% in 2010.
Meanwhile, Bihar recorded a historic voter turnout of 66.91%, the highest in the state’s electoral history since 1951.
BJP's Nitin Nabin has maintained a stronghold in Bankipur constituency, winning 2010, 2015 and 2020 assembly elections.
In the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election for the Bankipur constituency, the major contestants included Nitin Nabin from the BJP, Rekha Kumari from the RJD, Vandana Kumari representing the JSP, Niranjan Achary from the RRP, and Pankaj Kumar from the AAP.
In the Mokama constituency for the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election, Anant Kumar Singh is contesting from the JD(U), while Veena Devi represents the RJD. The AAP has fielded Dr. Rajesh Kumar, and Priyadarshi Piyush is contesting from the JSP. Anil Kumar is running as an Independent candidate.
In the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election for the Patna Sahib constituency, Nand Kishore Yadav of BJP won the seat with 97,692 votes, securing 51.91% of the total vote share. Pravin Singh of the INC came in second with 79,392 votes, while NOTA (None of the Above) received 3,234 votes.
In the 2020 Assembly elections, Dr. Rama Nand Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat, defeating Satyendra Kumar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 19,370 votes.
In the Digha constituency of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Election 2025, several candidates are in the fray. Sanjeev Chaurasiya is contesting from the BJP, while Divya Gautam represents the CPI(ML)L. The JSP has fielded Ritesh Ranjan Singh alias Bittu Singh, and Pranjal Singh is contesting from the PP. The BSP candidate is Prabhakar Singh, whereas Rajiv Singh is representing the RRP. Additionally, Kusumlata Verma is contesting as an Independent candidate.
BJP's Ratnesh Kushwaha is contesting from the Patna Sahib seat, facing off Congress' leader Shashant Shekhar.