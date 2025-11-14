Patna Election Result 2025 Live Update: Can Ratnesh Kumar help BJP secure its 4th consecutive win from Patna Sahib seat?

Patna Election Result Live: Voting for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections ended on 11 November, with the counting of votes for all 243 constituencies scheduled for November 14.

Patna, one of the key districts in the state, has 14 assembly constituencies, namely Patna Sahib, Mokama, Barh, Bakhtiarpur, Vikram, Masaurhi, Paliganj, Maner, Danapur, Phulwari, Fatuha, Bankipur, Kumhrar and Digha.

Patna Sahib, an urban assembly constituency, has Muslim population of about 17% of the electorate. Senior BJP leader and current Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav has secured victory seven times in a row, four times from Patna East and three times from Patna Sahib since 2010, consistently expanding his winning margin with each election.

Reportedly, this constituency has 3,88,369 registered voters for the 2025 Assembly election. As per data from the Election Commission, the voter turnout in this constituency was 52.22% in 2020, compared to 55.29% in 2015 and 45.86% in 2010.

Meanwhile, Bihar recorded a historic voter turnout of 66.91%, the highest in the state’s electoral history since 1951.

