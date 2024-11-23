’…pay attention to EVMs’: Priyanka Chaturvedi says Maharashtra election result raises question if it was free and fair

  • Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the result of Maharashtra assembly election raises the question if it was free and fair.

Livemint
Updated23 Nov 2024, 01:49 PM IST
Maharashtra election result: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi
Maharashtra election result: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi(Shrikant Singh)

Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Hours after Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut alleged conspiracy behind Maharashtra assembly election results, party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi too refused to accept the verdict.

Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the results are quite unacceptable and raises question on fairness of election.

Election Results 2024 Live Updates

Her remark came after trends showed Mahayuti, which comprises of BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) leading on 200 seats. Whereas, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SP leading on just 60 seats.

Also Read | ‘Ek hai toh safe hai, Modi hai toh…’: Fadnavis’ first reaction on NDA surge

“The results have come as a surprise. The way our lead of 151 seats in Lok Sabha was reduced to this in the Assembly elections, a question arises how did such a difference come?,” said Priyanka Chaturvedi while speaking to ANI.

She claimed that all the surveys showed a close contest or Maha Vikas Aghadi was given an edge.

“I went to so many places in Maharashtra where people told me that they would vote for us but we should pay attention to EVMs.”

Stating that for her, mentally it is quite unacceptable, Chaturvedi added, "This type of result raises the question of whether this was truly a free and fair election?"

Earlier in the day, reacting to trends, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut said that ‘kuch toh gadbad hai’.

Also Read | Will Devendra Fadnavis replace Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra CM?

Sanjay Raut also questioned on what basis Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) was getting 56 seats while Ajit Pawar's camp (NCP) was getting over 40 seats.

Raut claimed that there was a prediction that Shinde Sena would win only 20 seats, adding, “We had a ground report that BJP would get 62 to 70 seats. It was not possible for such an outcome. This is not a verdict of Marathi people, farmers."

Also Read | Maharashtra Election Results: Thackeray’s Shiv Sena refuses to accept trends

Hitting back at Raut, BJP leader Pravin Darekar said that Sanjay Raut needs to land his aircraft on the ground.

“Victory cannot be achieved by merely abusing, he needs to understand the ground realities of the state,” said Darekar.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 01:49 PM IST
Business NewsElections’…pay attention to EVMs’: Priyanka Chaturvedi says Maharashtra election result raises question if it was free and fair

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.00870.00
      Chennai
      78,851.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,003.00870.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.