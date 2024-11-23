Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Hours after Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut alleged conspiracy behind Maharashtra assembly election results, party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi too refused to accept the verdict. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the results are quite unacceptable and raises question on fairness of election.

Election Results 2024 Live Updates Her remark came after trends showed Mahayuti, which comprises of BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) leading on 200 seats. Whereas, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SP leading on just 60 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The results have come as a surprise. The way our lead of 151 seats in Lok Sabha was reduced to this in the Assembly elections, a question arises how did such a difference come?," said Priyanka Chaturvedi while speaking to ANI.

She claimed that all the surveys showed a close contest or Maha Vikas Aghadi was given an edge.

“I went to so many places in Maharashtra where people told me that they would vote for us but we should pay attention to EVMs." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stating that for her, mentally it is quite unacceptable, Chaturvedi added, "This type of result raises the question of whether this was truly a free and fair election?"

Earlier in the day, reacting to trends, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut said that ‘kuch toh gadbad hai’.

Sanjay Raut also questioned on what basis Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) was getting 56 seats while Ajit Pawar's camp (NCP) was getting over 40 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raut claimed that there was a prediction that Shinde Sena would win only 20 seats, adding, “We had a ground report that BJP would get 62 to 70 seats. It was not possible for such an outcome. This is not a verdict of Marathi people, farmers."

Hitting back at Raut, BJP leader Pravin Darekar said that Sanjay Raut needs to land his aircraft on the ground.