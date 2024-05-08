‘Personal experience hai kya?’: Rahul Gandhi retorts to PM Modi's ‘Ambani-Adani sending black money in tempo’ remark
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, 'The country knows who is the driver and helper of the BJP's tempo of corruption.'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has responded to PM Narendra Modi's accusations that Congress has received "tempo loads of black money" from Adani-Ambani, asking whether the prime minister was speaking from his “personal experience". Rahul Gandhi also dared PM Modi to hold a probe by the CBI or ED to see if the two businessmen have indeed sent his party "money in a tempo". In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “The country knows who is the driver and helper of the BJP's tempo of corruption."