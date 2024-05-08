Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has responded to PM Narendra Modi's accusations that Congress has received "tempo loads of black money" from Adani-Ambani, asking whether the prime minister was speaking from his “personal experience". Rahul Gandhi also dared PM Modi to hold a probe by the CBI or ED to see if the two businessmen have indeed sent his party "money in a tempo". In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “The country knows who is the driver and helper of the BJP's tempo of corruption." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi's retort to PM Modi came after the latter attacked him, insinuating that the Congress has a made a “deal" with Ambani and Adani as the Wayanad MP has suddenly stopped attacking the two businessmen.

At an election rally, PM Modi asked if the Congress was receiving "tempo loads of black money" from Ambani and Adani. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Since his Rafale issue got grounded, he started chanting about 'five industrialists'. Then he started saying Ambani-Adani. But ever since elections have been announced, these people [Congress] have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani. I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the Shehzada announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani? Has tempo loads of money reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at, that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight?" PM Modi said.

In return, Rahul Gandhi asked if the prime minister was “scared" and how does he know about the “tempo".

“…Modiji, are you a little scared? Normally you talk about Adani and Ambani behind closed doors, this is the first time you are doing ‘Adani, Adani, Ambani’ in public. And you even know that they give money in tempos. Is this your personal experience? Do one thing, send CBI and ED to them and get a full inquiry done, don't be scared Modiji," Rahul Gandhi said in the video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing India in the same video, Rahul Gandhi spoke about the ‘Mahalaxmi’ and ‘Pehli Naukri Pakki’ schemes that the Congress has promised in its manifesto.

“I am saying this again. The amount of money Narendra Modi has given to them [Ambani and Adani], the same we will be giving to the poor people of India. Mahalaxmi Yojana, the Pehli Naukri Pakki scheme will make crores of people millionaires. They have created 22 billionaires, we will create crores of millionaires," Rahul Gandhi promised.

