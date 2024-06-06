'Please do not confine me to...': What Suresh Gopi, BJP's first MP from Kerala, expects after historic Lok Sabha win
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Thrissur MP Gopi said, “All I want is that when I go with a project for the people of Kerala with determination, the ministries concerned should implement it.” He earlier spoke about his priorities as an MP. Here's what he said.
Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, who became the first BJP MP from Kerala, said his work as an MP would not be confined to the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. He said he would work as an MP for Kerala and the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu as well.