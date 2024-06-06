Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Thrissur MP Gopi said, “All I want is that when I go with a project for the people of Kerala with determination, the ministries concerned should implement it.” He earlier spoke about his priorities as an MP. Here's what he said.

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, who became the first BJP MP from Kerala, said his work as an MP would not be confined to the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. He said he would work as an MP for Kerala and the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu as well.

Gopi, who registered a historic win for the BJP in Kerala by winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, requested the leadership to not confine him to a ministry. "Please do not confine me to a room. As an MP I can do the work of various ministries. I do not want to be a minister. There can be new revolutionary working platforms," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Gopi said, "All I want is that when I go with a project for the people of Kerala with determination, the ministries concerned should implement it."

On June 4, just ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Gopi shared his first priority as an MP. Je told news agency ANI, “...I work for Kerala as a whole. My first pick will be to have AIIMS..."

Gopi also expressed his determination to extend the Kochi Metro to Thrissur, Mathrubhumi reported on Thursday. He also announced plans for new guidelines for the conduct of Thrissur Pooram.

Suresh Gopi won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in Kerala by defeating CPI's Adv VS Sunilkumar by a margin of more than 74,000 votes. He is the only BJP MP from Kerala.

After the BJP's historic win in Kerala, Union Minister V Muraleedharan, said, "For the first time in the history of Kerala, BJP and NDA have created history by getting an MP elected from the Parliamentary constituency."

"Suresh Gopi's victory is not just a seat in the Parliament; it is creating a new history in the political journey of the seat. This is the beginning of a new political chapter which is being scripted in Kerala...in the coming days, people (of Kerala) will realise the welfare schemes of PM and support him in a larger way," Muraleedharan said.

