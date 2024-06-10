PM Modi 3.0: Portfolios allocated. Amit Shah gets home, Rajnath Singh defence, Manohar Lal gets power. Check list here

  • Modi 3.0: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 71 ministers in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government took oath at the mega ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated07:40 PM IST
The government on Monday allocated the portfolios to the Union ministers with most of the top leaders from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retaining their ministers. Amit Shah has been named named Home Minister, Rajnath Singh Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister, S Jaishankar External Affairs Minister and Nitin Gadkari the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has been allocated Ministry of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs while former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan has been given Agriculture and Panchayati Rural Development ministries. 

These details are based on sources as there has been no official word from the government yet.

The new council of ministers has 61 members from the BJP and 11 leaders from the NDA allies. Of the 72 ministers, 43 have three or more terms in the Parliament, and 39 were ministers in the Union government earlier. 

Follow Live Updates on Modi 3.0 Here

The new council of ministers has 61 members from the BJP and 11 leaders from the NDA allies. Of the 72 ministers, 43 have three or more terms in the Parliament, and 39 were ministers in the Union government earlier.

Modi 3.0 has repeated most of the senior ministers that were in the Modi 2.0. Those who have been made ministers again include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, Dharmendra Pradhan, to name a few.

Here is the list of Union Ministers and their respective portfolios in the new government led by PM Modi:

 

                Ministers                                     Portfolio

1.        Narendra Modi                           PMO, Personnel. Atomic Energy. Space  

2.        Rajnath Singh                             Defence

3.        Amit Shah                                    Home. Cooperation

4.        Nitin Gadkari                               Road Transport & Highways

5.        Nirmala Sitharaman                   Finance & Corporate Affairs

6.        S Jaishankar                                  External Affairs

7.        Dharmendra Pradhan                  Education     

8.        Manohar Lal                                   Power. Housing and Urban Affairs

9.        Shivraj Chouhan                            Agriculture. Panchayat and Rural Devpt.

10.      Jitan Ram Manjhi                           MSME

11.      Mansukh Mandaviya                     Labour  

12.      Sarbananda Sonowal                     Ports, Shipping & Waterways

13.      Piyush Goyal                                   Commerce and Industry

14.     Ashwini Vaishnaw                           Railways and I&B   

15.     JP Nadda                                           Health & Family Welfare

16.     Jyotiraditya Scindia                         Telecom and North East

17.    Hardeep Singh Puri                           Petroleum and Natural Gas

18.    Bhupender Yadav                               Environment

19.    Kiren Rijiju                                         Parliamentary Affairs

20.    Chirag Paswan                                   Sports and Food Processing 

21.   Prahlad Joshi                                      Consumer Affairs, Food and Public 

                                                                        Distribution. New and Renewable                                                                                     Energy

22.  Ram Mohan Naidu                                Civil Aviation

24- CR Paatil                                                  Jal Shakti

     

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)

