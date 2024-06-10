The government on Monday allocated the portfolios to the Union ministers with most of the top leaders from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retaining their ministers. Amit Shah has been named named Home Minister, Rajnath Singh Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister, S Jaishankar External Affairs Minister and Nitin Gadkari the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has been allocated Ministry of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs while former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan has been given Agriculture and Panchayati Rural Development ministries.

These details are based on sources as there has been no official word from the government yet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 71 ministers in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government took oath at the mega ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has kept the most of the top ministries with it while 11 leaders from the NDA allies also took oath on Sunday.

The new council of ministers has 61 members from the BJP and 11 leaders from the NDA allies. Of the 72 ministers, 43 have three or more terms in the Parliament, and 39 were ministers in the Union government earlier.

Modi 3.0 has repeated most of the senior ministers that were in the Modi 2.0. Those who have been made ministers again include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, Dharmendra Pradhan, to name a few.

Here is the list of Union Ministers and their respective portfolios in the new government led by PM Modi:

Ministers Portfolio 1. Narendra Modi PMO, Personnel. Atomic Energy. Space

2. Rajnath Singh Defence

3. Amit Shah Home. Cooperation

4. Nitin Gadkari Road Transport & Highways

5. Nirmala Sitharaman Finance & Corporate Affairs

6. S Jaishankar External Affairs

7. Dharmendra Pradhan Education

8. Manohar Lal Power. Housing and Urban Affairs

9. Shivraj Chouhan Agriculture. Panchayat and Rural Devpt.

10. Jitan Ram Manjhi MSME

11. Mansukh Mandaviya Labour

12. Sarbananda Sonowal Ports, Shipping & Waterways

13. Piyush Goyal Commerce and Industry

14. Ashwini Vaishnaw Railways and I&B

15. JP Nadda Health & Family Welfare

16. Jyotiraditya Scindia Telecom and North East

17. Hardeep Singh Puri Petroleum and Natural Gas

18. Bhupender Yadav Environment

19. Kiren Rijiju Parliamentary Affairs

20. Chirag Paswan Sports and Food Processing

21. Prahlad Joshi Consumer Affairs, Food and Public

Distribution. New and Renewable Energy

22. Ram Mohan Naidu Civil Aviation

24- CR Paatil Jal Shakti

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)

