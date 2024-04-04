PM Modi confident on NDA's third term win in Lok Sabha polls: ‘Last 10 years is just trailer’
PM Modi, addressing his first public meeting in Bihar since the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls, charged the RJD-Congress combine of 'heaping scorn on Ram temple at Ayodhya' and ‘opposing the election of a tribal woman (Droupadi Murmu) as the President of the country’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, has said, “What we did in last 10 years is just the trailer". PM Modi, reiterating the ‘third plan of NDA’ claim said “plenty more to come if NDA elected for third term". PM Modi hailed the governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Centre at a campaign rally in Jamui on Thursday.