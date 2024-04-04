Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, has said, “What we did in last 10 years is just the trailer". PM Modi, reiterating the ‘third plan of NDA’ claim said “plenty more to come if NDA elected for third term". PM Modi hailed the governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Centre at a campaign rally in Jamui on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier several BJP leaders and PM Modi himself have claimed that the NDA, a alliance of several political parties led by BJP, has already begun working on the draft for the first 100 days work as the India government, exuberating extreme confidence in the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.

Addressing an election rally at Jamui, PM Modi refrained from mentioning Pakistan, but said that under the BJP-led NDA government, “India has started hitting back, reviving the ancient glory of the Magadha empire". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi on Thursday, lambasted Congress for having brought “disrepute" to the country, while lauding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for maintaining an “unblemished record".

Modi, addressing his first public meeting in Bihar since the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls, also charged the RJD-Congress combine of “heaping scorn on Ram temple at Ayodhya" and “opposing the election of a tribal woman (Droupadi Murmu) as the President of the country".

Visibly pleased at the huge turnout, he said, “It seems the people of Bihar have decided to help the NDA win all 40 seats in the state, and achieve the 400-plus target in the country." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the Jamui rally, PM Modi also took an indirect jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party, which has struck an alliance with the Congress in Delhi.

“All these people who used to accuse each other of corruption have now come together to hurl abuses at Modi," he said.

Modi claimed that when the Congress was in power, “terrorists from small countries struggling for wheat supplies could strike at will". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He made a mention of the “land for jobs scam" in which RJD president Lalu Prasad is named as an accused. “Our ally Nitish babu (Bihar CM) was also the railway minister. What an unblemished record he had," the prime minister said.

