Tough to celebrate festivals under Congress rule: PM Modi in Surguja rally
PM Narendra Modi attacked Congress for ‘appeasement policy’ and spoke about how ‘Congress tried to stop Droupadi Murmu’ from becoming the President
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the ‘difficulty’ in celebrating festivals in Chhattisgarh's Surguja region, attributing it to the “policy of appeasement" adopted by the Congress government in the state. PM Modi was addressing a polling rally in Bishrampur in Surajpur where he also alleged that Congress has also “failed" to Naxalism.