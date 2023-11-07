comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 07 2023 13:14:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0.42%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576 0.28%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,481.9 -0.82%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 206.55 -0.79%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 934.25 -1.16%
Business News/ Elections / Tough to celebrate festivals under Congress rule: PM Modi in Surguja rally
Back Back

Tough to celebrate festivals under Congress rule: PM Modi in Surguja rally

 Livemint

PM Narendra Modi attacked Congress for ‘appeasement policy’ and spoke about how ‘Congress tried to stop Droupadi Murmu’ from becoming the President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, in Bishrampur, Surajpur district (PTI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, in Bishrampur, Surajpur district (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the ‘difficulty’ in celebrating festivals in Chhattisgarh's Surguja region, attributing it to the “policy of appeasement" adopted by the Congress government in the state. PM Modi was addressing a polling rally in Bishrampur in Surajpur where he also alleged that Congress has also “failed" to Naxalism.

“Due to Congress policy of appeasement, it has become tough to celebrate festivals in Surguja region of Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said, adding that several party workers have died in Naxal attacks in the state. “Whenever Congress comes to power, the courage of terrorists and Naxalites increases in the country...The Congress government has failed to control Naxal violence," PM Modi said.

The prime minister said, “In recent times, many BJP workers have been taken away from us. A few days ago, one of our workers was shot dead." PM Modi also said that “human trafficking and business of drugs are on rise in Surguja division of Chhattisgarh". Chhattisgarh Assembly election LIVE updates

PM Narendra Modi also spoke about how “Congress tried to stop Droupadi Murmu" from becoming the President. “You can never imagine how hard Congress tried to stop her [Droupadi Murmu], but it was the BJP which ensured honour to the Adivasi woman in the country. When Congress was in power, they used to think that spending money on Adivasis was a waste," he said.

Also Read | Mahadev betting app case: Uddhav Thackeray says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will get ‘clean chit’ if…

“After independence, Adivasis did not exist for the Congress party. Congress never bothered about you or your children whereas BJP has always prioritised the development of Adivasis. Did anyone think that a woman coming from 'adivasi' family could become India's President," PM Modi said. Also Read | Mahadev betting app case: 'Paid 508 cr to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel,' accused claims | Video

“I am born to serve and you have given me work to serve you," says PM Modi at the election rally in Chhattisgarh, adding, “BJP has increased the Central Government's budget for the tribal community by 5 times. So that your children get a good education, 500 new Eklavya Model Schools are also being built in tribal areas."

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 01:14 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App