Tough to celebrate festivals under Congress rule: PM Modi in Surguja rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the 'difficulty' in celebrating festivals in Chhattisgarh's Surguja region, attributing it to the "policy of appeasement" adopted by the Congress government in the state. PM Modi was addressing a polling rally in Bishrampur in Surajpur where he also alleged that Congress has also "failed" to Naxalism.

"Due to Congress policy of appeasement, it has become tough to celebrate festivals in Surguja region of Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said, adding that several party workers have died in Naxal attacks in the state. "Whenever Congress comes to power, the courage of terrorists and Naxalites increases in the country...The Congress government has failed to control Naxal violence," PM Modi said.

The prime minister said, "In recent times, many BJP workers have been taken away from us. A few days ago, one of our workers was shot dead." PM Modi also said that "human trafficking and business of drugs are on rise in Surguja division of Chhattisgarh". Chhattisgarh Assembly election LIVE updates

PM Narendra Modi also spoke about how "Congress tried to stop Droupadi Murmu" from becoming the President. "You can never imagine how hard Congress tried to stop her [Droupadi Murmu], but it was the BJP which ensured honour to the Adivasi woman in the country. When Congress was in power, they used to think that spending money on Adivasis was a waste," he said.

"After independence, Adivasis did not exist for the Congress party. Congress never bothered about you or your children whereas BJP has always prioritised the development of Adivasis. Did anyone think that a woman coming from 'adivasi' family could become India's President," PM Modi said. Also Read | Mahadev betting app case: 'Paid ₹508 cr to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel,' accused claims | Video

"I am born to serve and you have given me work to serve you," says PM Modi at the election rally in Chhattisgarh, adding, "BJP has increased the Central Government's budget for the tribal community by 5 times. So that your children get a good education, 500 new Eklavya Model Schools are also being built in tribal areas."

