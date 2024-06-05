'PM Modi is defeated because...': How 1% drop in vote share plunged BJP below majority mark in Lok Sabha Elections 2024
The Bharatiya Jana Party (BJP) secured 36.56 percent of the total votes in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The political party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had bagged 37.7 percent vote share in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. This marginal drop of around 1 percent cost the BJP 63 Lok Sabha seats.