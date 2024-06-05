Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: The BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, won 36.56 percent votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections – marginally down from that in 2019 elections. But, this time, the BJP fell short of majority mark, while it had emerged as single-largest party in 2019.

The Bharatiya Jana Party (BJP) secured 36.56 percent of the total votes in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The political party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had bagged 37.7 percent vote share in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. This marginal drop of around 1 percent cost the BJP 63 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, winning a whopping 303 seats. The party then comfortably crossed the halfway mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha seats.

However, in the 2024 elections, the BJP's tally slumped to 240, falling below the halfway mark of 272 seats. The BJP is now likely to form a coalition government with the help of its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners.

Here's look at the voter share of each party that cntested the Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

Source: Election Commission of India

'PM Modi is defeated because...' Many opposition leaders said PM Modi and his party, the BJP, faced a defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Amid the Opposition leaders taking dig at the Prime Minister, political activist Yogendra Yadav explained why it should be called BJP's defeat even though the BJP's seat share was more than the entire INDIA bloc.

Notably, the BJP won 240 seats, and Opposition's INDIA bloc members collectively won 234 seats.

In an interview with India Today, Yadav said the BJP had announcement that their alliance NDA will win over 400 seats. "In that context... getting 240, getting 30 seats below majority, is defeat. There's no other word for it.

He further explained that there's is difference between "forming the government and getting the popular mandate". He said, "Very often governments lose the popular mandate but they still manage to form government.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said at a press conference on Tuesday that “this is his [PM Modi's] moral and political defeat". Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole told ANI, "...this is the defeat of PM Modi and BJP...[Congress] Rahul Gandhi raised the voice of people...there will be a lot of 'Khela' tonight...change will come".

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "Modi Ji has lost, BJP has lost; this is their moral and political defeat. He should accept that he is a human being, not God."

The Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 were announced in Tuesday. Here's what the result of the top five parties look like:

Source: Election Commission of India

