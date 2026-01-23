PM Modi in Kerala, Tamil Nadu today to kickstart BJP’s poll campaign – Key projects, rallies, roadshow on the agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign in Kerala and Tamil Nadu today by addressing public meetings in the two poll-bound states.

PM Modi will be in Thiruvananthapuram for an official programme to launch and lay foundation stones for development projects and flag off new trains.

At around 10:45 AM, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and flag off various developmental projects in Thiruvananthapuram. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, according to an official statement.

Roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram Before flaghing off the projects, PM Modi is expected to hold a roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram . The roadshow will begin from the Thiruvananthapuram airport and is expected to traverse key stretches of the city and culminate at Putharikandam Maidan.

The projects that PM Modi will innaugurate span key sectors including rail connectivity, urban livelihoods, science and innovation, citizen-centric services, and advanced healthcare, reflecting Prime Minister’s continued focus on inclusive growth, technological advancement and improved quality of life for citizens, the statement said.

The Prime Minister will flag off four new train services, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains and one passenger train. These include the Nagercoil-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, and a new passenger train between Thrissur and Guruvayur.

New Trains to be introduced “The introduction of these services will significantly enhance long-distance and regional connectivity between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, making travel more affordable, safe and time-bound for passengers. The improved connectivity will provide a strong impetus to tourism, trade, education, employment and cultural exchange across the region,” the statement said.

PM Modi's visit comes close on the heels of BJP scoring a historic win in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation election last month winning 50 of the 101 seats and got its first Mayor of the civic body.

Assembly Elections are due in Kerala in April this year.

From Kerala, PM Modi will head to another poll-bound state Tamil Nadu. Here the prime minister will launch the NDA's poll campaign for the upcoming Assembly election in suburban Madurathakam.

The rally is being seen as the BJP’s first major show of strength in Tamil Nadu. Ahead of PM Modi's visit, BJP senior leader and Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal held a series of meetings with allies to ensure that they all present a picture of unity. The party succeeded in roping in AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran and PMK Anbumani faction.

Other allies such as G K Vasan-led TMC, and T R Paarivendhar-led Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, A C Shanmugam of New Justice Party and B John Pandian of Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam have reiterated their support to the NDA.

A rally near Chennai PM Modi would arrive at the Chennai airport from Thiruvananthapuram. He would reach Maduranthakam by helicopter and from there arrive at the venue by road to address the rally at 3 pm.

He is scheduled to leave Maduranthakam by helicopter at 4.30 pm to reach Chennai airport and leave for the national capital at about 5 pm.

Union Minister L Murugan, who reviewed the arrangements for Modi's tightly-scheduled three-hour visit under high security arrangements, said, “The Prime Minister will address the NDA public meeting at Madhuranthaam, Chengalpattu, to mark the beginning of NDA’s election campaign in Tamil Nadu.”

"PM Modi's rally in Madhuranthakam on Friday will be a big turning point. Around five lakh people are expected to attend," AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said after meeting BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal.

Tamil Nadu is also voting in April to elect a new assembly.