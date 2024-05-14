Hello User
Business News/ Elections / PM Modi in Varanasi LIVE: PM offers prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat ahead of filing Lok Sabha nomination

PM Modi in Varanasi LIVE: PM offers prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat ahead of filing Lok Sabha nomination

Livemint

  • PM Modi will file his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for the 2024 general elections on Tuesday. he is the sitting MP from the here

Ahead of filing of Lok Sabha nomination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'Ganga Poojan' at Dashashwamedh Ghat, in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi before filling his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today in Uttar Pradesh. He will later offer prayers at Kal Bhairav Temple.

PM Modi is set to file his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for the 2024 general elections on Tuesday.

