Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi before filling his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today in Uttar Pradesh. He will later offer prayers at Kal Bhairav Temple.

PM Modi is set to file his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for the 2024 general elections on Tuesday.



