Lok Sabha elections 2024 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invoked 'creator Brahmaji' at Rajasthan's Ajmer rally saying the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to building new India.

He also stepped up his attack on the Congress during rally and said the opposition party is in panic as he has shut their "shop of loot" while also claiming that the Congress was holding election rallies not to win the Lok Sabha elections 2024 but to save the corrupt.

Here are the top 10 things PM Modi said while addressing the election rally in Ajmer:

PM Modi dubbed the 2024 Lok Sabha elections an opportunity for the citizens to decide the future of the country for the next 100 years and said, “Brahmaji is the creator and the BJP is also committed to building a new India. Sometimes a decision by citizens sets the course for the next 100 years, this election is one such big opportunity. This election of 2024 is one such opportunity."

PM Modi slammed the Congress saying wherever there is Congress, there cannot be any development. “The Congress never thought about the poor, marginalized and youths.... These people considered looting public money as their ancestral right."

"In the last 10 years, Modi has provided a permanent cure for the disease," the prime minister said in Ajmer referring to corruption during Congress' term i Centre.

He also said that the third term of Modi government is not far and the government is going to take even bigger decisions against corruption in the first 100 days.

PM Modi called the Congress a party of "dynasts and corrupt" and that the present his government has closed their “shop of loot".

"It can only be said about the Congress - 'ek to karela, uppar se neem chadha'. It's a party of dynasties and equally a corrupt party... Modi has pulled down the shutter of their shop of loot. That is why they are in a panic," the prime minister said.

On Congress' manifesto, PM Modi said it is a bundle of lies where every page reeked of “breaking India into pieces". He also alleged that the Congress wants to impose the ideas of the Muslim League on India.

“The same thinking is reflected in the Congress manifesto as was in the Muslim League at the time of independence. The Leftists have taken over whatever was left of this manifesto bearing the stamp of the Muslim League," PM Modi said.

"Today Congress is left with neither principles nor policies. It seems as if Congress has given everything on contract and has outsourced the entire party," he said.

"...Whatever has been done no matter how much or how good it is- it is just a trailer..." PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that for decades, the country had coalition governments. "Due to compulsions of alliance and everyone's personal interests, the country's interest was passed over," he claimed.

(With agency inputs)

