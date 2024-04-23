PM Modi takes a jibe at Congress over skipping Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: 'Thinks it is bigger than Lord...'
PM Modi criticises the Congress for skipping Ram Mandir's inaugural ceremony in Ayodhya, suggesting the party sees itself as above God.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress over skipping Ram Mandir's pran pratistha ceremony at Ayodhya, saying that the grand old party “thinks it is bigger than Lord"
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message