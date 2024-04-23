Lok Sabha elections 2024 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress over skipping Ram Mandir's pran pratistha ceremony at Ayodhya, saying that the grand old party “thinks it is bigger than Lord"

Addressing a public rally in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa, PM Modi also claimed that the “Congress people say they will break Modi's head", adding that nothing can happen to him till “mothers and sisters of my country are with me."

Here is what PM Modi said at Chhattisgarh rally:

"Congress considered itself greater than Lord Ram...Appeasement and vote bank politics are in the DNA of Congress..."

"Congress people say that they will break Modi's head. As long as the mothers and sisters of my country are with me, no one can do anything to Modi. These mothers and sisters are my 'Raksha Kavach..."

“I have come to seek your abundant blessings. Our country has come a long way in the last 10 years, but a lot of work still remains."

"The previous government in Chhattisgarh did not allow my work to progress here, now that Vishnu Deo Sai is here so I have to complete that work also...."

PM Modi also asked his security personnel to take the portrait from a girl who was carrying a self-made portrait of the Prime Minister during his public rally in Janjgir-Champa.

“Congress candidate from Goa says Constitution was forced upon Goans; is this not an insult of Ambedkar and Constitution."

“Nobody can change Constitution, it won’t happen even if Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar were to come and insist on it."

“A big part of the country has rejected Congress; tomorrow that party will reject Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution."

“When a tribal woman became our country’s President, Congress insulted her."

“Drone revolution will transform agriculture sector; women being trained as drone pilots."

