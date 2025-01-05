Delhi Election 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people of Delhi to elect Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections to develop the national capital.

“I have to come to urge you to give BJP a chance and let Delhi progress,” Modi said addressing a rally in Rohini.

Modi's ‘Parivartan rally’ in Rohini on Sunday comes two days after he addressed a rally in the national capital's Ashok Vihar neighborhood after launching slew of infrastructure projects on Friday.

Sounding the poll bugle for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of next month's Delhi Assembly Election 2025, Modi launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. Without naming anyone, Modi accused the AAP government of pushing the national capital into a ‘disaster’ in the last 10 years of its rule.

Earlier, Modi inaugurate and laid the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects worth over ₹12,200 crore in the national capital on Sunday, weeks ahead of Delhi assembly polls.

The projects include the 13-km stretch of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, worth ₹4,600 crore, connecting it to the larger Rapid Regional Transit System (RRTS) network between Delhi and Meerut. He also took a ride on the Namo Bharat Train from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS station.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the 2.8-km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park of the Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV, worth around ₹1,200 crore. He also laid the foundation stone of the 26.5 km Rithala - Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around ₹6,230 crore.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for the new state-of-the-art building for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) at Rohini, New Delhi, which will be constructed at a cost of around ₹185 crore.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025 date The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are expected to be held in February. The Election Commission of India has not announced the dates yet.