Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for a packed schedule in South India today, starting with a public rally in Karnataka's Shivamogga followed by a roadshow in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Two days ago, PM Modi held his first election meeting in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, the home turf of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Furthermore, the Madras High Court approved PM Modi’s roadshow in Coimbatore after the state government had denied permission, citing security risks.

Lok Sabha Poll Campaign: A look at PM Modi's schedule on March 18 PM Modi in Karnataka: The Prime Minister will address a public meeting in Shivamogga, the home district of BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa, to support BJP candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases starting from April 19. The saffron party is anticipating a turnout of 2.5 lakh people at the Allama Prabhu ground (Freedom Park). Yediyurappa's elder son and BJP candidate, BY Raghavendra, will contest from the Shimoga constituency against former Deputy CM K S Eshwarappa, who says he will contest as an independent candidate. The BJP is aiming to repeat its 2019 performance this year. In 2019, it had won 25 out of 28 seats. However, the party leaders exuded confidence in winning all 28 seats this time.

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu: The Prime Minister will hold a 4 km roadshow in Coimbatore today, March 18. On Friday, March 15, the police, citing 'security reasons', had refused permission for the roadshow. However, the BJP district president, J Ramesh Kumar, challenged the order of the Assistant Commissioner, RS Puram Range. The Madras High Court then granted permission for the saffron party's event "with reasonable conditions" and directed the officers to provide necessary police protection. The HC said the rejection of permission, citing the proposed route as communally sensitive, was "unsustainable". The BJP state unit welcomed the HC order and said the March 18 roadshow will be a 'historic one'.

(With inputs from agencies)

