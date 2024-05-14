Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not own a house, a piece of land or even a vehicle and has movable assets worth ₹3.02 crore, shows his election affidavit. PM Modi's total income also went up from ₹11.14 lakh in 2018 to ₹23.56 lakh in 2023. Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Of the ₹3.02 crore total assets, ₹2.85 crore are deposited as FD in the State Bank of India (SBI). PM Modi has also declared that he has ₹52,920 in cash. The prime minister disclosed holdings of ₹73,304 in the Gandhinagar branch and ₹7,000 in the Varanasi branch of the SBI, as per his election affidavit.

PM Narendra Modi has also declared that he owns four gold rings valued at ₹2,67,750. He does not possess any agricultural land, property, or real estate. Additionally, he has no outstanding loans or dues under his name. He has ₹9.12 lakh saved in National Savings Certificates.

Hoping to retain his seat, the prime minister filed his nomination on Tuesday, an event attended by several NDA leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, in a show of strength.

PM Modi held a massive roadshow after he reached Varanasi on Monday. The next day, the prime minister performed an aarti on the banks of the Ganga at the Dashashwamedh ghat. He also offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple. Following which, PM Modi reached district collectorate's office and filed his nomination.

After filing his nomination, PM Modi took to social media X and said, “Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come."

“I am honoured by the presence of our valued NDA allies in Kashi today. Our alliance represents a commitment to national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations. We will work together for the progress of India in the years to come," he further added.

(With PTI inputs)

