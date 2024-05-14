PM Modi has assets worth ₹3.02 crore, income grew from ₹11.14 lakh in 2018 to…
PM Modi does not own any property or car but owns movable assets valued at ₹3.02 crore, his election affidavit showed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not own a house, a piece of land or even a vehicle and has movable assets worth ₹3.02 crore, shows his election affidavit. PM Modi's total income also went up from ₹11.14 lakh in 2018 to ₹23.56 lakh in 2023. Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.