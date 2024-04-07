Hello User
PM Modi heaps praise on Madhavi Latha- the BJP candidate contesting against Owaisi in Lok Sabha polls from Hyderabad

Livemint

  • Lok Sabha polls 2024: Madhavi Latha, a philanthropist, classical dancer, and entrepreneur, had worked with a Muslim women's group on triple talaq

Lok Sabha Elections candidate from Hyderabad BJP's Madhavi Latha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has heaped praises on his party candidate Madhavi Latha, who will be challenging AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi's home turf that is Hyderabad in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi on the X platform wrote, "Madhavi Latha Ji, your ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ episode is exceptional. You’ve made very solid points and also done so with logic and passion. My best wishes to you".

The prime minister also urged citizens to watch the programme.

BJP has been making efforts to make inroads in Hyderabad. The saffron party has often been the runner-up in the elections.

About Madhavi Latha

Madhavi Latha, a philanthropist, classical dancer, and entrepreneur, had worked with a Muslim women's group on triple talaq. As a social activist, she was one of the few who were invited to talk on the abolition of triple talaq, her office said. According to PTI news agency, Madhavi had also created a fund for destitute Muslim women.

About Asaduddin Owaisi

Owiasi, 55 has won from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat four times since 2004. Before that, he was a member of the undivided Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for two terms.

Before Asaduddin Owaisi, his father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi had represented Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha for six consecutive terms between 1984 and 2004.

Salahuddin was also elected to the Legislative Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh for two terms between 1978 and 1984.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly segments Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Goshamahal, Karwan, Malakpet, and Yakatpura.

All assembly seats, except Goshamahal, are held by the AIMIM. Goshamahal was retained by BJP's firebrand Hindutva leader Raja Singh.

The ruling Congress and BRS have not announced their candidates for Hyderabad so far.

