PM Modi acknowledges supporters' gesture of presenting portraits of his late mother at a rally in West Bengal.

On Mother's Day 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi experienced a heartwarming incident at an election rally in West Bengal's Hooghly. The prime minister's mother passed away last year on December 30 at the age of 99 in Ahmedabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While addressing the rally, something unusual caught PM Modi's eye -- two portraits of him with his late mother, Heeraben Modi, a gift to mark Mother's Day.

Moved by the supporters' effort, PM Modi said, "There are two men here who have made two portraits. They have been standing while holding up the sketches. Your arms will pain, brothers. You have drawn portraits of my mother with so much love." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He then requested the Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos to collect gifts from the men and said, "You write your name and address at the back of the portraits. I will write back to you. I want to thank both of you."

At the Bengal rally, PM Modi said the "people in West celebrate this day as Mother's Day", but in India, "we worship our Mother, Ma Durga, Ma Kaali and Bharat Mata, 365 days a year".

A few more people were seen carrying portraits as gifts for the prime minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Present to PM Modi on Mother's Day 2024

The prime minister also launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal, accusing TMC leaders of threatening Hindus in the state, adding that Congress, Left and TMC have put the identity of Bengal at stake for "vote bank politics".

"Congress, Left and TMC have put the identity of Bengal at stake for vote bank politics. TMC MLAs are threatening Hindus. They say that there are a few Hindus left here, and we will drown the Hindus in Bhagirathi. Notably, it's utterly shameful that TMC is still protecting them. Such a game of appeasement, such a gesture of inhumanity is absolutely unfortunate."

Voting will take place for eight Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal in the fourth phase of voting to be held on May 13. The constituencies are Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

