PM Modi says INDIA bloc has 'invented new formula' for govt formation: ‘One year, one PM, next year second’
PM Modi questioned the INDIA bloc on which person they would give the responsibility to lead the country.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 April hit out at the INDIA bloc and claimed the latter came out with a formula under which the parties in the opposition alliance will get the PM's post for one year each.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message