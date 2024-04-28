Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 April hit out at the INDIA bloc and claimed the latter came out with a formula under which the parties in the opposition alliance will get the PM's post for one year each.

Addressing an election rally at Karnataka's Davangere, PM Modi said, "I have heard that the INDI Alliance has invented a new formula...if the country has to be given into someone's hands, we will think before giving it or not? Will you give it to anyone? We will think whether the person is able to handle the country or not, the track record will be analysed or not?"

He also questioned the INDIA bloc on which person they would give the responsibility to lead the country. "Is there any name? Will you accept without any name, keeping you in the darkness? Will the country accept it?" He claimed, "So they (INDIA bloc) have come up with a formula to make everyone happy. If they get the opportunity for five years (to govern), they have told their alliance partners that each one will get one year of prime ministership. This means one year, one PM, next year second, then third, fourth and fifth..."

Adding more, he said, "Do you see the good of the country (happening) with such things? Do you see good in it for you and your children? Will you waste your vote for such a thing? Your vote is precious, please don't waste it even by mistake."

Apart from this, PM Modi hit out at Congress alleging the opposition party is committing a huge mistake and a sin by acting against democracy, adding, Congress is distributing OBC reservation to its vote bank.

"Congress has put a break on New Education Policy (NEP) in Karnataka which was framed under the leadership of a big scientist from Karnataka and with inputs from more than 20 lakhs of people and after 30 years. But, to please their 'vote bank' they have ended it (NEP) to put a lock on the future of your kids, the youth...Congress is committing a huge mistake and a sin by acting against democracy," he added.

The polling for remaining 14 Lok Sabha seats will take place on 7 May, while the counting of votes will take place on 4 June.

With agency inputs.

