PM Modi says Ram Mandir wasn't election plank, Opposition worried over refusing invite: ‘Paap maar dega…’
Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition for their absence at the Ram Mandir inauguration, saying they are worried after committing this 'sin'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which was inaugurated in January this year, was never an election plank and will never be. Onboard a cruise in Varanasi before filing his nomination from the Lok Sabha seat, Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition for their absence at the Ram Mandir inauguration, saying they are now worried over this "sin".