Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which was inaugurated in January this year, was never an election plank and will never be. Onboard a cruise in Varanasi before filing his nomination from the Lok Sabha seat, Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition for their absence at the Ram Mandir inauguration, saying they are now worried over this "sin". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Unko darr lagta hai ki ab yeh paap hamein maar dega (They are afraid that now this sin will kill them)," PM Modi said.

Speaking with AajTak, PM Modi said, “Ram mandir ka nirmaan Modi ne karwaya hai aisa dawa karna galat hoga…500 saal tak ek sankalp ko lekar ye desh jiya hai. Aneko peediyon ne balidaan diya hai. Agar iska shrey jata hai toh 500 saal tapasya karne wale, sangharsh karne wale, mere desh ke sabhi mahapurushon ko iska shrey jata hai…..chunav mein ram mandir pehle bhi mudda nahi tha, abhi bhi nahi hai, bhavishya mein bhi nahi rahega. Ram mandir shraddha ka mudda hai aur jinhone ram mandir ka nyota thukra diya, unko darr lagta hai ki ab yeh paap hamein maar dega, wo chinta mein hain." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rough translation: “It would be wrong to say that Modi has built the Ram temple. This country has lived with a resolution for 500 years. Many people have made sacrifices…the credit goes to all the great men of my country…Ram Mandir was not an issue in the elections before, it is not there now, it will not be there in the future also. Ram Mandir is a matter of devotion and those who have rejected the Ram Mandir invite, they fear that now this sin will kill them, they are worried."

PM Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi. After filing his papers, PM Modi took to social media platform X and said, “It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress and several political parties declined the ‘Pran Prathista’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, emphasising that “religion is a personal matter." In a statement, Congress described the inauguration of an “incomplete" temple as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a ploy for electoral gain.

