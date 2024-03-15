PM Modi schedule today: PM to address Lok Sabha campaign in Kerala's Pathanamthitta today
PM Modi to campaign for NDA candidates in Pathanamthitta, Kerala for Lok Sabha 2024 polls, expected to address a public meeting with one lakh attendees.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit South Kerala to campaign for the candidates of the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections that are due in April or May this year. PM Modi is expected to reach Pathanamthitta town at 10.30 am for a public meeting here.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message