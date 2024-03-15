Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit South Kerala to campaign for the candidates of the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections that are due in April or May this year. PM Modi is expected to reach Pathanamthitta town at 10.30 am for a public meeting here.

BJP state chief K Surendran, Kerala in-charge of the party Prakash Javadekar, state General Secretary George Kurian, and Pathanamthitta district President V A Sooraj will receive the Prime Minister in Kerala today.

Sources informed the news agency PTI that NDA's Lok Sabha candidates V Muraleedharan (Attingal), Anil K Antony (Pathanamthitta), Sobha Surendran (Alappuzha), and Baiju Kalasala (Mavelikkara) will attend the meeting.

Additionally, political leaders who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after quitting the Congress including Padmaja Venugopal will also attend the meeting.

In accordance with Section 39 of the Kerala Police Act, the police have prohibited the use of drones and similar aircraft within three kilometers of the Municipal Stadium and Pramadam Indoor Stadium in this area to protect the Prime Minister.

The use of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, aeromodels, hang gliders, paragliders, paramotors, hot air balloons, kites, and other comparable objects is prohibited in the area until 10 pm on Friday.

Later in the day, PM Modi will reach Hyderabad to hold a roadshow and address BJP rallies in Telangana on March 16 and March 18 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

This evening, Modi's roadshow will be held from Mirjalguda to Malkajgiri Chowrasta, according to a release issued by the state BJP general secretary, G Premender Reddy on Thursday.

On March 16, the prime minister will address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool. He will also attend a rally at Jagtial in the state on March 18 in Telangana.

It is pertinent to note that PM Modi on March 5 inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth more than ₹7,200 crore at Sangareddy, about 60 km from Hyderabad.

