NDA set to stake claim for govt formation today, PM Modi likely to take oath on June 8
The Narendra Modi led government is set to stake its claim for a third term in office on Wednesday. Reports quoting sources indicate that the Prime Minister will approach President Droupadi Murmu in the evening following an NDA huddle at his residence. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar are likely to be present for the meeting after emerging as ‘kingmakers’.