The Narendra Modi led government is set to stake its claim for a third term in office on Wednesday. Reports quoting sources indicate that the Prime Minister will approach President Droupadi Murmu in the evening following an NDA huddle at his residence. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar are likely to be present for the meeting after emerging as ‘kingmakers’.

Senior leaders of the BJP-led alliance also attended a meeting at the national capital on Wednesday morning to outline the details of government formation. Reports quoting sources indicate that an oath-taking ceremony could occur over the weekend if the NDA allies are able to work out the contours of a new government in time.

The NDA eked out a muted victory this week with the saffron party falling significantly short of the 303 seats it had secured on its own during the 2019 elections. Allied parties such as the TDP, JD(U) are expected to demand some key portfolios as their support will be crucial for government formation and survival.

Reports suggest that the JD(U) has demanded a special package for Bihar and a nationwide caste census for continuing to support the NDA. He is also expected to bargain for a greater number of ministerial berths, central funds, early assembly polls, and special status for Bihar.

Meanwhile the INDIA bloc has also indicated its willingness to induct the TDP and JD(U) within its ranks. Unverified and source-based reports suggest that members of the Opposition have already reached out to Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu with lucrative propositions. INDIA bloc leaders will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Wednesday evening to decide on the strategy to form the government.

The BJP secured 240 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls with its allies garnering another 51 seats. This includes the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) which bagged 12 seats and the Telugu Desam Party that secured 16 seats. Meanwhile the INDIA bloc has bagged 233 seats — including the Congress (99 seats), Samajwadi Party (37 seats), Trinamool Congress (29 seats) and DMK (22 seats).

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!