Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take “moral responsibility" and “resign" as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that claimed to win more than 370 seats in the Lok Sabha election 2024, is lagging behind even the majority mark of 272 seats.

As per trends by the Election Commission of India, BJP is currently leading on 239 seats and already bagged two constituencies — Rajasthan's Jaipur and Gujarat's Surat. The BJP-led NDA alliance is leading on nearly 298 seats, while the INDIA bloc's lead crossed 227 seats defying all exit poll predictions as counting gets underway across 542 seats on June 4.

“He used to pretend that he was extraordinary. Now it has been proved that the outgoing Prime Minister is going to become former. Take moral responsibility and resign. This is the message of this election," Ramesh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 began at 8 am. All eyes are on whether the exit poll predictions will hold ground and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comes back to power with a historic third straight term.

Narendra Modi will be the first Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three straight terms, if the NDA emerges victorious under his leadership in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

While most of the exit polls predicted a smooth victory with over 350 seats for PM Modi-led NDA, at least three major exit polls – India Today-My Axis India, India TV-CNX, and News24-Todays Chanakya – have predicted 400 plus seats for the ruling coalition in general elections.

While the BJP is confident of easily crossing the majority-mark and has even planned out celebrations, the Opposition’s INDIA bloc has rubbished the exit polls.

