‘PM Modi should resign’, Congress' first reaction on Lok Sabha election result trends
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calls for PM Modi's resignation as BJP lags behind in Lok Sabha election results, leading on 239 seats. NDA alliance is leading on nearly 298 seats.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take “moral responsibility" and “resign" as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that claimed to win more than 370 seats in the Lok Sabha election 2024, is lagging behind even the majority mark of 272 seats.