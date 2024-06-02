PM Modi thanks Arunachal Pradesh for choosing BJP, congratulates SKM's Prem Singh Tamang in Sikkim
According to details, BJP won 46 seats in Arunachal, National People's Party (NPEP) won 5, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 3, People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) secured 2 seats and Congress won one seat. Three independents also won the Assembly polls.
With the election commission announcing Bharatiya Janata Party sweeping the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 2 June thanked the people of state for reposing their faith in BJP for third time.