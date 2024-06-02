With the election commission announcing Bharatiya Janata Party sweeping the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 2 June thanked the people of state for reposing their faith in BJP for third time.

BJP secured 46 seats in the 60-member assembly and secured a majority, the Election Commission officials said.

PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in @BJP4Arunachal yet again. Our Party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state’s growth."

He also added, "I would like to appreciate the hardwork of the exceptional @BJP4Arunachal Karyakartas through the election campaign. It is commendable how they went across the state and connected with the people."

According to details, BJP won 46 seats, National People's Party (NPEP) won 5, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 3, People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) secured 2 seats and Congress won one seat. Three independents also won the Assembly polls.

Looking at the party-wise percentage of votes in Arunachal Pradesh, BJP lead with 54.57%, while NPEP received 16.11% votes. INC secured 5.56% votes, while NCP received 10.43% votes, PPA got 7.24% votes.

Apart from this, PM Modi also congratulated CM Prem Singh Tamang for their victory in the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024. He took to X and wrote, "Congratulations to SKM and CM @PSTamangGolay for their victory in the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024. I look forward to working with the State Government to further the progress of Sikkim in the coming times."

He added, “I thank all those who voted for @BJP4Sikkim in the Assembly Elections. I also appreciate the efforts put in by our Karyakartas. Our Party will always be at the forefront of working towards Sikkim’s development and fulfilling people’s aspirations."

In Sikkim Assembly polls, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha won 31 seats, while Sikkim Democratic Front managed to win just one seat in the 32-member assembly.

