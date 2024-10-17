As Haryana's Nayab Singh Saini takes office, the NDA leaders convene in Chandigarh for critical discussions. This pivotal meeting marks their first since securing a third term, setting the stage for future political strategies and collaboration amidst pressing national issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh after the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana's upcoming Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today, October 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saini will take the oath of office, marking a new chapter for Haryana. The ceremony is scheduled to occur in Panchkula, with all NDA leaders invited to witness the event.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Saini swearing-in ceremony which will take place in Panchkula. Besides Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union ministers including Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda, who is also the BJP president, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, and senior party leaders will attend the oath-taking event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the October 5 Haryana polls, the BJP secured an unprecedented third term in the state, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. The Congress won 37 seats.

NDA leaders convene in Chandigarh Following the ceremony at 11 am, a crucial NDA meeting will be held in Chandigarh from 3 pm to 5 pm, news agency ANI reported. The meeting comes days agead of assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Prominent leaders expected at the meeting include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Maharastra CM Eknath Sindhe, Dy CM Ajit Pawar, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Nagaland CM Niphu Rio & Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with presidents and key leaders from all 31 NDA constituent parties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This meeting marks the first gathering of the NDA after their government formation for a third term. Discussions will likely cover pressing political and social issues.

Preparations for the Chandigarh meeting are in full swing, with NDA leaders arriving in the city starting Wednesday evening, ready to engage in vital discussions for the Alliance's future.

The convergence of NDA leaders in Chandigarh will shape the political landscape, fostering collaboration and addressing key issues facing the Alliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With ANI inputs)