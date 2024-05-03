Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on May 14. He will hold a roadshow in the district on May 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi has been fielded as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from the Varanasi constituency for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He will contest against Comedian Shyam Rangeela, the Congress' Ajai Rai and Bahujan Samajwadi Party's (BSP) Athar Ali Lari.

PM Modi is seeking a third term from the Varanasi constituency. He had secured a landslide victory in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha election. Before 2014, the seat was held by Murli Manohar Joshi. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi had secured a victory in Varanasi with 6,74,664 against Congress's Ajay Rai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi had won Varanasi seat in 2014 elections with 56.37 percent of the total EVM Postal votes polled, as per the Elections Commission data. In the 2019 general polls, he had won by a margin of 45.2 percent.

Varanasi will vote in the last and seventh phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4. The process of nomination filing for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections will begin from May 7 and end on May 14.

The Lok Sabha elections in the country is taking place in seven phases. The first phase of voting was held on April 19 and the second phase on April 26. The third phase is now slated for May 7. The results for the Lok Sabha polls will be declared on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This time, the contest is between the BJP and the Opposition's INDIA bloc. The BJP aims to win over 370 Lok Sabha seats of the total 543 seats. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) had won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats.

