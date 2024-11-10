PM Modi to hold ‘3km historic’ roadshow in Ranchi ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Elections, 2 lakh people to attend

With the Jharkhand Assembly Elections drawing near, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to host a 'historic' 3 km roadshow in Ranchi on Sunday, November 10. The 5-hour-long roadshow will cover four assembly constituencies — Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke and Khijri, and is expected to be attended by senior BJP leaders.

The roadshow will begin from Ratur Road in Ranchi at 4pm. Multiple cultural programs would take place, and around two lakh people are expected to show up, said Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.

Assam CM and Jharkhand BJP co-in-charge, Himanta Biswa Sarma said the roadshow is expected to be a 'historic' one. “PM Modi will hold a historic 3 km roadshow in Ranchi, where a large number of people are expected to show up. It will be a historic moment,” Sarma told ANI.

PM Modi will likely hold another roadshow in Jharkhand's Godda on November 13.

Modi's latest rally scheduled for today comes after his rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa, which were hosted on November 5 — a day after Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP's manifesto for Jharkhand assembly polls.

During his Chaibasa rally, PM Modi accused the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of vote-bank politics and of jeopardizing the identity of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20, the results for which would be declared on November 23.

This year, a total of 2.6 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes, including 1.31 crore male voters, 1.29 crore female voters, 11.84 lakh first-time voters, and 66.84 lakh young voters.