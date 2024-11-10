PM Modi to hold ‘3km historic’ roadshow in Ranchi ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Elections, 2 lakh people to attend

Prime Minister Modi will host a 3 km roadshow in Ranchi today, covering four constituencies and expected to draw two lakh attendees. 

Livemint, Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published10 Nov 2024, 07:35 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally for the Jharkhand Assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally for the Jharkhand Assembly elections.(ANI)

With the Jharkhand Assembly Elections drawing near, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to host a 'historic' 3 km roadshow in Ranchi on Sunday, November 10. The 5-hour-long roadshow will cover four assembly constituencies — Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke and Khijri, and is expected to be attended by senior BJP leaders.

The roadshow will begin from Ratur Road in Ranchi at 4pm. Multiple cultural programs would take place, and around two lakh people are expected to show up, said Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.

Assam CM and Jharkhand BJP co-in-charge, Himanta Biswa Sarma said the roadshow is expected to be a 'historic' one. “PM Modi will hold a historic 3 km roadshow in Ranchi, where a large number of people are expected to show up. It will be a historic moment,” Sarma told ANI.

PM Modi will likely hold another roadshow in Jharkhand's Godda on November 13.

Modi's latest rally scheduled for today comes after his rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa, which were hosted on November 5 — a day after Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP's manifesto for Jharkhand assembly polls.

During his Chaibasa rally, PM Modi accused the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of vote-bank politics and of jeopardizing the identity of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20, the results for which would be declared on November 23.

This year, a total of 2.6 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes, including 1.31 crore male voters, 1.29 crore female voters, 11.84 lakh first-time voters, and 66.84 lakh young voters.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) secured 30 seats, the BJP won 25, and Congress captured 16 seats. In contrast, the 2014 elections saw the BJP winning 37 seats, the JMM with 19, and Congress trailing with just 6 seats.

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 07:35 AM IST
