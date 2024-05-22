'PM Modi to win on the back of...': US expert Ian Bremmer predicts 295-315 seats for BJP in Lok Sabha polls
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ian Bremmer, the American political scientist said that “but from the perspective of the rest of the world”, India is an “economy that has underperformed for a long time but is now doing a lot better”.
Political risk research and consulting firm Eurasia Group predicted 305 (+/- 10) seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Eurasia Group Founder Ian Bremmer told ANI, "Prediction for elections for Eurasia group is 305±10 seats. Really not much of a change from what we saw 5 years ago."