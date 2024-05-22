Political risk research and consulting firm Eurasia Group predicted 305 (+/- 10) seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Eurasia Group Founder Ian Bremmer told ANI, "Prediction for elections for Eurasia group is 305±10 seats. Really not much of a change from what we saw 5 years ago."

In the last Lok Sabha Elections held in 2019, the BJP had won 303 of the total 543 seats in the Lok Sabha.

The American political scientist said that "but from the perspective of the rest of the world", India is an "economy that has underperformed for a long time but is now doing a lot better".

He said, “This is also a country that was very inward-focused for a long time, but this region is now becoming much more of a global leader..."

In an interview with NDTV, Bremmer said the Indian general election, from a global political perspective, is "the only thing that looks stable and consistent...everything else (including the United States election due in November) is problematic".

Bremmer also hailed "free and fair, and transparent" Indian electoral process. "Modi is almost certainly going to win a third term on the back of pretty strong economic performance and consistent reform (and) that, in the grand scheme, is a very stabilising message," he was quoted by NDTV is saying.

On India's economic future, Bremmer said, "...we see growth picking up. We see India becoming the fourth largest economy in the world, likely next year, and the third largest probably by 2028..."

Bremmer's statement came amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which is being held across the country in seven phases. The results will be declared on June 4.

