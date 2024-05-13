‘PM Modi will replicate Agniveer scheme in BSF, CRPF’, says Owaisi after casting vote in Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat
Hyderabad is witnessing a keen electoral battle between AIMIM's Owaisi and BJP's Madhavi Latha in Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha election. Owaisi is the four-time MP from Hyderabad.
AIMIM party President Asaduddin Owaisi, who is contesting from the Hyderabad parliamentary seat, on Monday said, "People do not agree with BJPs ideology and people do not agree with the statements that PM Modi has given for on minority community".