AIMIM party President Asaduddin Owaisi, who is contesting from the Hyderabad parliamentary seat, on Monday said, "People do not agree with BJPs ideology and people do not agree with the statements that PM Modi has given for on minority community".

After casting his vote, Owaisi argued that PM Modi is going to replicate the Agniveer scheme in other defence agencies such as BSF, CRPF, RPF, and SSP.

"Four years of service, and you are out. People must understand that it will come out very soon...," Owaisi told reporters.

Owaisi is the four-time MP from Hyderabad. The Owaisi family has represented the seat for nearly four decades. He was previously elected as an MLA twice in the erstwhile, undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP has fielded Madhavi Latha against Owaisi. Latha, 49, has been one of the critical voices against the law that criminalised the practice of instant triple talaq in 2019. This is the first time the BJP has fielded a woman from the Hyderabad constituency.

Polling began in the Hyderabad seat on Monday (May 13) in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election. BJP's Madhavi also cast her vote at the Amrita Vidyalayam polling station.

After casting the vote, Latha urged the people to go out to vote, as casting it brings changes and development.

"I only have to tell all the voters that it is the responsibility of every citizen that they need to go out to vote because the vote brings two changes: 1) a new change and development towards themselves and their families, and 2) it gives an opportunity to change the lives of the downtrodden, Dalits, poor and the lives of every elderly people who have been abandoned. Voting is the most precious social work, along with a selfish desire to move towards development. So, I would say you may not have money but you have a vote, then you have contributed to the nation, to go towards 'Viksit Bharat'. And the best thing you all have to understand is 'Sabka Sath mai hi Sabka Vikas Hai, Alag Alag jeene mai vikas nhi hai'," Latha told reporters.

So far, till phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls, polling has concluded smoothly and peacefully in 283 Lok Sabha seats. The final phase will be held on June 1, and the counting of votes will be on June 4.

