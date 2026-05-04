PM Modi's first reaction as BJP surges in Bengal, Assam: ‘The Lotus blooms, I salute all karyakartas’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first reaction amid his party's historic surge in West Bengal and return in Assam, hailed the efforts of all karyakartas who he said made the BJP win possible. The BJP is on track to become the single-largest party in the West Bengal Assembly, crossing the critical halfway mark of 148 seats, and in Assam, the saffron party has won 62 seats and leading on 20.
In a series of tweets, PM Modi hailed “BJP's politics of good governance” and said that the 2026 West Bengal elections “will be remembered forever” as the contest when the saffron party conquered the state after Trinamool Congress 15-year rule.
“The Lotus blooms in West Bengal,” PM Modi said.
He continued, “The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal.”
“The people have given a spectacular mandate to BJP and I assure them that our Party will do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal. We will provide a Government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society.”
In another post on X, the prime minister said, “BJP’s record win in West Bengal would not be possible without the efforts and struggles of countless Karyakartas over generations. I salute them all. For years, they have worked hard on the ground, overcome all sorts of adversities and spoken about our development agenda. They are the strength of our Party.”
For Assam, PM Narendra Modi welcomed the mandate and said, “Assam blesses BJP-NDA once again! The BJP-NDA’s win in the Assam Vidhan Sabha elections illustrates the unwavering support for our Alliance’s emphasis on development and bringing a positive difference in people’s lives. I thank my sisters and brothers of Assam for the resounding mandate. I also assure them that we will keep working for the state’s transformation.”
“I applaud all BJP-NDA Karyakartas for their round-the-clock efforts among the people of Assam. It is commendable how our Party and Alliance have grown over the last decade. Their efforts have ensured our positive agenda has struck a chord with the people,” the prime minister said.
PM Narendra Modi is set to address BJP workers at the party headquarters in the national capital on Monday, May 4, evening.
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