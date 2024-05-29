Congress complaints to EC over PM Modi's Kanyakumari retreat: ‘Tactics to keep himself in the headlines’
PM Modi is scheduled to meditate at Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda, in Kanyakumari following the culmination of the Lok Sabha polls campaign on May 30, according to BJP leaders.
Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India stating that Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi's proposed Kanyakumari meditation visit is in violation ‘silence period’ provision of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) amid the Lok Sabha Elections.