Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the young and first-time voters in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh to exercise franchise and strengthen the festival of democracy. The 40-member state Assembly of Mizoram and 20 constituencies of the 90-member House in Chhattisgarh are voting today to elect their Assemblies. In a tweet for Mizoram voters, PM Modi said, “I call upon the people of Mizoram to vote in record numbers. I particularly urge the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise and strengthen the festival of democracy." Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates In another Hindi tweet, PM Modi congratulated the youngsters on becoming a part of the festival of democracy. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates “Today is the sacred festival of democracy in Chhattisgarh. I request all the voters of the first phase of assembly elections to cast their vote and become participants of this festival. On this occasion, my special congratulations to all the young friends of the state who voted for the first time!" PM Modi said.

The voting process in Mizoram and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 began at 7 am amid tight security. The votes polled in Mizoram and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 will be counted on December 3.

Polling started for ten seats in Chhattisgarh, which include Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta and 40 seats of Mizoram.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also urged the youth in Mizoram to come out and vote in large numbers. "I urge our sisters and brothers in Mizoram, especially the youth, to come out and vote in large numbers. Each and every vote will lay the foundation of a developed and prosperous Mizoram," Amit Shah said in a post on 'X'.

Amit Shah also tweeted for Chhattisgarh, urging voters to end the “rule of corruption and scams". “I appeal to all the voters of the first phase of Chhattisgarh to vote in maximum numbers to end the rule of corruption and scams from the state and elect a government dedicated to the welfare of the tribal society, farmers, poor and youth. Your one valuable vote will create a bright future for Chhattisgarh," Amit Shah said.

