PM Narendra Modi Address: PM Modi's warning to ‘ghuspaithiyas’, says will take strict action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi after a resounding victory in Assam and massive surge in Bengal after 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule.

The prime minister's address came as the BJP is on track to become the single-largest party in the West Bengal Assembly, crossing the critical halfway mark of 148 seats. Track Updates here:

PM Modi Address Updates 8:01 pm: ‘People will reject those who embrace Congress,’ says PM Modi

7:56 pm: ‘Let’s end cycle of violence,' says PM Modi

“Today, when the BJP has won, the focus should be on change, not revenge. The focus should be on the future, not fear. I appeal to the workers of all political parties: let's end this endless cycle of violence once and for all,” he said.

7:49 pm: PM Modi's warning to ‘ghuspaithiyas’ in his speech to BJP karyakartas

“Ayushman Bharat will be given green signal in WB in first Cabinet meeting; strict action to be taken against 'ghuspaithiyas,” PM Modi said.

7:42 pm: PM Modi said he had mentioned on November 14 last year that Ganga will flow from Bihar to Gangasagar.

“Last year, on November 14th, when the Bihar election results were announced, I told you all from this very spot, from the BJP headquarters, that the Ganga flows beyond Bihar to the Gangasagar. And today, with Bengal's victory, the lotus has bloomed from Gangotri to the Gangasagar. Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and now West Bengal. Today, these states, nestled around the Ganga, have the BJP and NDA in power,” he said.

7:37 pm: Bengal now ‘bhay mukt, bharosa yukt’ - PM Modi

7:36 pm: PM Modi invoked Syama Prasad Mookerjee, says BJP's win in West Bengal has soothe his soul.

7:33 pm: ‘Nagrik Devo Bhava’ is our mantra, says PM Modi

7:32 pm: PM Modi praised BJP President Nitin Nabin and said, “These were the first assembly elections since BJP President Nitin Nabin assumed the presidency. The guidance provided to every party worker during these elections proved invaluable in this victory.”

7:30 pm: States near Maa Ganga have BJP-led NDA government, says PM Modi.

7:27 pm: Maa Ganga showered blessings on us. Lotus is blooming from Gangotri to Ganga, said PM Modi.

He said, “I respectfully bow to the people of Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and the people of Tamil Nadu and Keralam. Every BJP worker, big or small, has once again performed wonders. They have made the lotus bloom.”

7:26 pm: PM Modi said it is the day of “showing faith in democracy, politics of performance.”

7:24 pm: The prime minister said that as a party worker, he shares the joy of every worker who has put in years of efforts to bring the BJP to this position.

“As a party worker, I share the joy of every BJP worker. Today is a special day in many ways. It marks the announcement of a bright future for the country. This is a day of trust. Trust in India's great democracy. Trust in the politics of performance... Trust in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’,” he said.

7:19 pm: ‘Today is a historic day, unprecedented’

PM Modi said, “Today is a historic day. It is unprecedented. When years of efforts turn into success, the happiness that is seen on the faces of people is the same happiness that I see on the faces of BJP workers across the country today.”

7: 18 pm: Today I can see the happiness on every BJP karyakarta, said the prime minister. Just as he said this, the crowd erupted with “Modi, Modi” chanting.

7:17 pm: PM Modi begins address to BJP karyakartas with ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’

7:16 pm: BJP Gen Secy Vinod Tawde is now addressing the party karyakartas. Hailing the victory, he gave the stage to the prime minister.

7:10 pm: Addressing the paty workers, Nitin Nabin said, “This is an historic moment for us...The party has recieved a historic mandate in four states and one UT. I thank the public for bestowing their trust on the BJP.”

“The results of West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry have shown that the public of the nation trusts the leadership of PM Modi,” he said.

7:08 pm: As BJP National President Nitin Nabin goes ahead to felicitate PM Narendra Modi with a garland, the prime minister takes it and garlands Nitin Nabin instead. Watch here: