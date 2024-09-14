‘This Gandhi family...’: At Haryana rally, PM Modi says Nehru, Rajiv, Indira opposed ‘reservation’

  • Ahead of assembly elections next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed his first rally in Haryana and attacked the Congress party on various issues.

Updated14 Sep 2024, 07:21 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini and others during a public meeting ahead of the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, in Kurukshetra on September 14, 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini and others during a public meeting ahead of the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, in Kurukshetra on September 14, 2024.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party while addressing a rally in Haryana's Kurukshetra and claimed that former Prime ministers — Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi — opposed the reservation.

Ahead of assembly elections next month, the Prime Minister addressed his first rally in Haryana.

Modi also exuded confidence that Haryana had decided that the BJP would score a hat-trick.

“This (Gandhi) family has always insulted OBCs, Dalits and Tribals. When Nehru ji was the Prime Minister, he opposed reservation. He wrote a letter to the CMs of the states, proof of which is available,” reported ANI quoting Modi.

Modi claimed that Nehru also said that if people with reservations get jobs, the quality of government services would deteriorate.

"When Indira Gandhi came, she also put a stay on the OBC reservation... Rajiv Gandhi also opposed reservation. In an interview, he even called those who got reservation as ‘Buddhu’," Modi claimed.

What PM Modi said in his address

I urge you all (people of Kurukshetra) to help BJP form a government again (in Haryana).

Haryana has reached among top states in terms of investments and revenue.

— In Delhi, you helped me to serve you all for the third consecutive time. Looking at the enthusiasm, it is clear that Haryana has decided for BJP's hattrick this time.

— Congress' politics has reduced to spreading falsehood and anarchy in country.

— Congress made hue and cry over MSP, I ask them how many crops they buy at MSP in Karnataka and Telangana.

— Today's Congress has become a new form of urban Naxal and they do not feel any shame in speaking lie, PTI quoted Modi as saying.

— Nobody in Himachal Pradesh is happy today where Congress formed the government couple of years ago. Congress didn't fulfil even one of its promises and government employees are forced to go on strikes for their salaries.

— The BJP brought the Unified Pension Scheme, which provides an assured pension amount to government employees.

— New govt yet to complete 100 days, but already it has started works worth nearly 15 lakh-crore.

Election Date

Polling for Haryana's 90 member assembly seats will be held on October 5. Counting of votes will be done on October 8.

First Published:14 Sep 2024, 07:21 PM IST
