Amid the exit polls favouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party returning to power for third time, American singer and actress Mary Millben on 2 June referred PM Modi as the best leader for India who has been chosen by God and the people of Bharat.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Millben wrote, Reading the exit polls in India. A historic win for PM @narendramodi and the @BJP4India seems imminent. And what I have consistently stated publicly will be a proven fact: #PMModi is the best leader for #India. Chosen by God and the people of Bharat. #LokSabhaElections2024 (sic)"

When a netizen expressed his wish that she be invited to sing national anthem in his oath ceremony, Millben replied, “Your words are most kind. I love India, you, and the people. It would be an honor to receive an invitation from PM @narendramodi and @BJP4India to attend and or perform at the #PMModi’s oath ceremony…if God wills it."

What exit polls predict:

According to all exit polls, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will cross 350-plus mark in the Lok Sabha Elections, whose official counting will take place on 4 June.

Also, exit polls predict the INDIA bloc win in fewer than 200 seats.

As per ten exit polls suggest that though the BJP-led NDA will win at least 350 seats, it will fail to cross 400 seat milestone. However, three exit polls – India Today-My Axis India, India TV-CNX, and News24-Todays Chanakya exit polls have predicted 400 plus seats for the NDA.

In the meanwhile, only Dainik Bhaskar has projected 200 plus seats for the INDIA bloc.

However, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the INDIA bloc parties would win over 295 seats, adding that they had a people's survey with them.

