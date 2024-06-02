PM Modi 'chosen by God': American singer Mary Millben after Lok Sabha exit polls results
According to all exit polls, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will cross 350-plus mark in the Lok Sabha Elections, whose official counting will take place on 4 June.
Amid the exit polls favouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party returning to power for third time, American singer and actress Mary Millben on 2 June referred PM Modi as the best leader for India who has been chosen by God and the people of Bharat.