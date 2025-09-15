PM Modi in poll-bound Bihar today. Projects worth ₹7,000 crore, public rally on the agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bihar today.

During his visit to the poll-bound state, the Prime Minister will address a public rally in East Champaran district and launch development projects worth over ₹7,000 crore.

Tight security measures are in place at Gandhi Maidan in Motihari town, the district headquarters, where Modi is expected to arrive in the forenoon and share the stage with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and several Union ministers.

"All arrangements have been made for the public at the venue of the rally, which is expected to attract around five lakh people," East Champaran District Magistrate Saurabh Jorwal said.

What projects will PM Modi launch? The prime minister will launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar. The Board will promote production and new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and processing and facilitate market, export and brand development in Makhana, thereby benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country.

Bihar accounts for approximately 90 per cent of the country’s total Makhana production. Key districts like Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnea, Supaul, Kishanganj, and Araria serve as the primary hubs. Their favourable climatic conditions and fertile soil contribute to the superior quality of Makhana.

The establishment of the Makhana Board in Bihar, announced in the Union Budget this year, will give a major boost to Makhana production in the State and the country and strengthen Bihar's presence on the global map in this sector.

Airport terminal at Purnea At about 2.30 PM, PM Modi will inaugurate the Interim Terminal Building at the New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport, which will enhance passenger handling capacity in the region.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around ₹36,000 crore at Purnea.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of a 3x800 MW thermal power project at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. It will be Bihar’s largest private sector investment, worth ₹25,000 crore. The project is designed using ultra-supercritical, low-emission technology. It will provide dedicated power and strengthen Bihar’s energy security.

Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project, worth over ₹2680 crore. The project will focus on upgrading the canal, including desilting, reconstruction of damaged structures, and renovation of the settling basin, while also enhancing its discharge capacity from 15,000 to 20,000 cusecs. It will benefit multiple districts in northeastern Bihar with irrigation expansion, flood control, and agricultural resilience.

Sex Sorted Semen Facility Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Sex Sorted Semen Facility at Purnea. It is a state-of-the-art semen station under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, capable of producing 5 lakh sex-sorted semen doses annually.

The facility, first of its kind in eastern and north-eastern India, uses indigenously developed technology launched in October 2024, aligning with the vision of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. By enabling higher chances of female calf births, the technology will help small, marginal farmers and landless labourers secure more replacement heifers, reduce economic stress, and raise incomes through improved dairy productivity.

The Prime Minister will also participate in Griha Pravesh ceremonies being held for 35,000 rural beneficiaries under PMAY (R) and 5,920 urban beneficiaries under PMAY (U), and hand over keys to a few beneficiaries.

53rd visit to Bihar State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said this will be the PM's 53rd visit to the state, "which shows that Bihar is high on Modi's list of priorities".

He said his development projects will boost the NDA ahead of the Bihar assembly polls in just a few months.

Of the development projects to be launched, those related to Railways would be worth ₹5,385 crore. According to a statement issued by the Railways, these include doubling the 256-km Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj at ₹4,079 crore and Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur lines at ₹585 crore.

Four Amrit Bharat Express trains, all passing through the state and two connecting Bihar with Delhi, will also be flagged by the Prime Minister on the occasion.