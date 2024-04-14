PM Modi unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Lok Sabha polls 2024: The BJP manifesto promises bringing all citizens above 70 years of age under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme, One Nation One Election, India’s Olympics bid in 2036 and implementation of National Education Policy, among others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 14, the day marking the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.
