Active Stocks
Fri Apr 12 2024 15:57:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.50 -1.00%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 362.00 -0.32%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.10 -1.56%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,518.90 -1.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 766.75 -1.57%
Business News/ Elections / PM Modi unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for 2024 Lok Sabha elections
BackBack

PM Modi unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Livemint

Lok Sabha polls 2024: The BJP manifesto promises bringing all citizens above 70 years of age under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme, One Nation One Election, India’s Olympics bid in 2036 and implementation of National Education Policy, among others.

PM Modi unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for 2024 Lok Sabha elections (REUTERS)Premium
PM Modi unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for 2024 Lok Sabha elections (REUTERS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 14, the day marking the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. 

The manifesto, with ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ on the cover page, features bringing all citizens of 70+ age under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme which provides free treatment up to 5 Lakh. 

Follow all Live Updates on BJP manifesto 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Here

Among other promises, the BJP has vowed to construct more 3 crore houses for poor, continue free ration to 80 Crore people for next five years and roll out piped domestic gas connections.

"The biggest concern of the elderlies is that how will they afford treatment of their ailments. This concern is even more serious for the middle class. BJP has now taken the 'sankalp' that every individual above 75 years of age will be brought within the purview of Ayushman Bharat Yojana," the Prime Minister said. 

The BJP has promised increase the mudra loan limit from 10 Lakh to 20 Lakh. 

India’s Olympics bid in 2036, implementation of National Education Policy and a law against paper leaks, also featured in the manifesto. It also promises to provide free "ration, water, gas connection and electricity" for the next five years to poor people.

(Mor details awaited)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 Apr 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App